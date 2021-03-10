SwissBorg Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Billion (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 64.7% against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $23.69 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00804928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00068478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

About SwissBorg

CHSB is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,238,929 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com

SwissBorg Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

