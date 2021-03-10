Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

