Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.14

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 3811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23.
Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
