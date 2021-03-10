Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.14

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 3811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

