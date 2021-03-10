Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$0.90 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.75. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.60.

Shares of SGY opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$237.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

