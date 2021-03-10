Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 238,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,470. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

