Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 238,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,470. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

