Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WISA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

