Stitch Fix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 20,348 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,560 put options.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

