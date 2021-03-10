Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s current price.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

