Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SFIX opened at $49.23 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

