Stewart Information Services Co. (STC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.