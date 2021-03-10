Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.56

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 19841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

