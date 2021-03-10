State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 740 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 225.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,571,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $837,000.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $404,897 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.