State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,460 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3,272.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 269,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,415,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

