State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $650,000 Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of H&E Equipment Services worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on HEES. Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

