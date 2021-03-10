Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0619 on Top Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.42 million and approximately $89.95 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.26 or 0.00759082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040146 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

