STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 703.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

