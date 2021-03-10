SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $51,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after acquiring an additional 338,787 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

