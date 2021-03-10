SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Trading Up 7%

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 251,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 194,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQZ shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

