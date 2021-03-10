Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $22,165.94 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 929 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $22,165.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,531.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.
