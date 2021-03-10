Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.62% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

