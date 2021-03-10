South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

SJI has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE SJI opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $270,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.