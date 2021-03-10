Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

SHC stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.85.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

