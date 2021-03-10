Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

SOI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.41 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $353,558.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204. 15.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.