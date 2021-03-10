Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.49. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

