Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Snowflake stock opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.49. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $22,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

