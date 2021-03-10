Snowflake Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 15th (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake’s (NYSE:SNOW) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 15th. Snowflake had issued 28,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $3,360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $120.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Shares of SNOW opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.49. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

