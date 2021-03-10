Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 47,186 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNOW opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

