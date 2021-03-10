Smith & Wesson Brands’ (SWBI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $934.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

