Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

