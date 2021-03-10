Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,161. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

