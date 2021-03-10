SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,649 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of SLM worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SLM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

