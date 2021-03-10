Siobhán Moriarty Buys 4 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £118.60 ($154.95).

Diageo stock traded up GBX 15.27 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,975.27 ($38.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,949.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,808.45. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The stock has a market cap of £69.62 billion and a PE ratio of 62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGE shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

