Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Up 7.3%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.64. 944,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,837,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.