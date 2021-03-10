Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Up 7.3%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.64. 944,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,837,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

