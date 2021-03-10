Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $4.87. 1,465,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,495,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

