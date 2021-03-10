SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Hits $174.58 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $174.58 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00055431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00781256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041071 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,648,450 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

