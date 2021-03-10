Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.40

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 14941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

