Signaturefd LLC Sells 88 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $349,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

