Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GCTAF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. 1,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

