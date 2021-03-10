Short Interest in Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Decreases By 19.0%

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of URPTF stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Uranium Participation has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

