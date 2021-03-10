Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Grows By 28.3%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNGX. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

SNGX opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

