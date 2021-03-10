Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Grows By 28.3%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on SNGX. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
SNGX opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
About Soligenix
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
