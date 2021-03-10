Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Expands By 28.7%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RTOKY opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTOKY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

