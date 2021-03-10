Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Increases By 30.5%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 861,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 659,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 478.4 days.

ORIX stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. ORIX has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

