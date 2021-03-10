Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Increases By 30.5%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 861,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 659,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 478.4 days.
ORIX stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. ORIX has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
About ORIX
Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.