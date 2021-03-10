Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expands By 29.5%

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
IP stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $56.98.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders have sold 30,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,553 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,604,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.