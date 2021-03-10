Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expands By 29.5%

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

IP stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders have sold 30,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,553 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,604,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

