Short Interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rises By 35.5%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,620,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 22,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

DB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,127. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

