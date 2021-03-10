Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declines By 18.2%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 860.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 729,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 653,172 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 311,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYN opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.