Short Interest in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Decreases By 17.0%

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 28th total of 459,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Artius Acquisition stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Artius Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

