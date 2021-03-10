Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.68

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 374270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Shawcor from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Shawcor from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.41.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$397.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.37.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.