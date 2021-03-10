Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 438,689 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.