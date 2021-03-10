SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $73,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,977,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.