SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,992 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

SHOO stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

